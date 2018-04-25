Grandview School District

Request for Proposals

Wilson Hwy Farm Lease

The Grandview School District invites proposals from individuals interested in leasing Grandview School District property situated east of Wilson Hwy in Grandview, Washington, for farming purposes for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 farming seasons. One lease is available. This parcel consists of 21.31 acres and is Yakima county Assessor's parcel No. 230914-43006.

Proposals must include the bidder's name, mailing address, e-mail address, phone number, the proposed lease amount per acre and annual lease amount. Any lease must be subject to cancellation by the District should it or a portion thereof be required for School District purposes. The District reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Copies of the proposed farm lease can be viewed by calling the Grandview School District's Business Office at (509) 882-8503 or on the Grandview School District's website at www.gsd200.org/RFP.

Proposals must be in a sealed opaque envelope clearly labeled "WILSON HWY FARM LEASE". Sealed proposals must be received no later than 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the following address:

Grandview School District

Attn: Brad Shreeve

913 W. 2nd Street

Grandview WA 98930

Publication: Daily Sun News

April 18, 2018 & April 25, 2018

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

April 18 and 25, 2018