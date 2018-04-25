Granger senior signs with Washington State

— Granger senior Xitlali Herera was one of the participants in the first STEM signing day at the Museum of Flight on Monday, April 23.

The inaugural Washington State Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics signing day was for the purpose recognizing celebrated seniors from across the state, Washington STEM Chief Operations officer Caroline King said.

The students made commitments to some of the state’s and country’s top technical schools, colleges, and universities.

“These students will be applying their talents in pursuit of careers in STEM fields and putting themselves on the fast track for success,” King said.

Herrera has signed to study animal science and biology. She still has to decide where, Washington State University or Stanford.

For this first STEM signing, one senior was chosen to represent each legislative district in the sate. Herrera represented District 15.

The students were recruited by Washington independent nonprofit organization Washington STEM. They signed STEM Letters of Intent at a ceremony attended by elected officials and business and community leaders.

“Boeing is honored to recognize the achievements of some of the top students in Washington state and to celebrate their commitment to pursuing careers involving STEM skills,” said Ted Colbert, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Data Analytics at The Boeing Company.

These students and their peers will be the leaders whoadvance technology and innovation in the 21st century workplace, and we feel privileged to support them in this endeavor.”

Representing district 14 was Charlen Evelyn Jackson of West Valley High School. Charlene plans to study psychiatry and neuroscience at Whitworth University.