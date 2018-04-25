This job is just too much fun I'm not letting health issues get in the way of bringing you the news

— Monsigner Ecker does birthdays before every Sunday night Teen Mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Not everybody who goes is a teen, and he often jokes with the old and older celebrants. At the end of the joking, he usually says: “Ah, but getting old beats the alternative.”

As humans, most, if not all of us agree with that. I mean, how could Heaven be more beautiful than the Yakima Valley? (Just kidding.)

But the truth is we humans don’t sign up for early departures. We’d like to stay upright as long as we can. That’s why we watch the traffic before walking across the street or driving into it.

When life or death really comes into view is when you’re told you have a serious medical problem you never thought you would. That happened to me in December of 2015.

I’d been suspecting for about five years I was developing Parkinson’s Disease. The man whom I now call My Neurologist confirmed it on that date.

I was actually relieved because I knew then the doctor and I could deal with it. But I was distressed about things I would miss, like being a good golfer. That went fast. I’m the family joke on the golf course, now. My sons offer no mercy.

I asked the doc if this Parkinson’s meant I’d have to quit working. “No, no, no,” he said.

He asked my line of work. “Good. You just keep on working. You need to keep using that brain.”

I asked how much time I had before this Parkinson’s kills me. He smiled broadly and chuckled. “Something else will probably kill you before Parkinson’s does,” he said.

Well then, let’s get back to work.

People are surprised when they learn I have Parkinson’s. Tremors in the extremities are not among my symptoms. A sideways jerking of my head is. But most people don’t see that because it usually happens away from the public, at home, the office and sometimes the car.

I was explaining that to one of my work companions when another walked up and said: “I was wondering what was going on. I was going go ask if you knew.”

It’s called diskenisia. It usually happens to me when I’ve taken too much medicine. That’s not supposed to happen, but I am tunnel-visioned at work. I forget my schedule and mess it up.

For awhile, I’m short on dopamine, then I have too much.

One of my symptoms is loss of vocal volume. That’s the one my extended family likes. Now, everbody gets to speak at family gatherings.

On the other hand, if I’m not hydrated, it causes me problems on the phone. The people I’m speaking with start bad-mouthing their phones because they don’t hear me well. Then I explain. Sometimes, if I remember, I’ll guzzle water before I pick up the phone.

I told Publisher Roger Harnack about my challenges before I started working here. I promised I would step aside when I could no longer do my job. Problem is you never want to recognize that moment.

I love doing this work. I love meeting and interviewing new people, and I got that opportunity again last weekend.

Saturday morning, I called Betty George, who will soon be 94, to confirm the WAC lunch.

“Hello,” she said faintly. “HELLO,” I said loudly. “Anybody there?” she asked faintly. “YES, THIS IS TED ESCOBAR FROM THE DAILY SUN NEWS.”

“Who?” “TED ESCOBAR” “Who?” “TED.”

“I don’t hear very well. You’re going to have to slow down and speak up.”

I started to shout, which means I can be heard up to 20 feet away in a quiet room. We eventually communicated.

“Oh yes, yes,” she said, “Please come to the lunch.”

These were military ladies. So I made sure to arrive five minutes early.

They were all eating when I opened the door and introduced myself. They just gazed at me.

“Oh yes, this is the man from the newspaper,” Betty said. “I told him to come to our lunch.”

They accepted me, some reluctantly. And they all warmed up when I started asking Betty about Betty.

There we were, Betty and I, separated by an 8-foot table. She couldn’t hear, and I couldn’t be heard.

The ladies turned to me to hear the question, then turned to her and shouted it. Soon they were asking their own questions.

So, is it time to quit? When I’m in my grave, maybe. This is too much fun.

— Ted Escobar is the managing editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at tescobar@dailysunenws.com.