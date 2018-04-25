Police arrest man for DUI, endangering three others

— Among the arrests made by police since Monday, April 23, was a man believed to be driving under the influence while endangering three others.

Hector Manuel Hernandez, 25, who lives at 5310 Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton, was booked into the Sunnyside Jail at about 4 this morning, April 25.

He was arrested on Sunnyside Mabton Road near Duffy Road on re-quested charges of DUI and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Other arrests include:

• Roy W. Harbinson, 39, PO Box 44, Parker, operating a motor vehicle without proper certification or registration, third-degree driving while license suspended and third-degree theft.

• Wilmer Romero Chiprez Romero, 28, 1109 E. Decatur Ave., Sunnyside, first-degree criminal trespassing.

• Isaias Avalos, 27, 1107 E. Ida Belle St., Sunnyside, Department of Corrections contract.

• Nickolaus Lee Pierce, 24, 733 E. Harrison Ave., Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.

• Oscar Antonio Espindola, 26, 923 Rouse Road, Sunnyside, Sunnyside court commitment.

• Jose Zeferin Mendoza-Sandoval, 23, 1701 McBride St., Sunnyside, resisting arrest and knowingly making a false statement.