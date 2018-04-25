Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 24

Traffic hazard at North Fourth Street and Davie Road.

Welfare check at Glen Street and Velma Avenue.

Animal problem at Stassen Way and South Euclid Road.

Resident assist on North Birch Street.

Death investigation on South Euclid Road.

Residential alarm on North Third Street.

Vehicle theft on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash at South Euclid Road and West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Malicious mischief on West Fifth Street.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Driving under the influence on West Wine Country Road.

Public service on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at Puterbaugh Road and West Fifth Street.

APRIL 25

Suspicious activity on Division Street.

Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 24

Theft on Sunnyside Avenue.

Welfare check on Main Street.

APRIL 25

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 24

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Traffic stop at South 16th Street and Gregory Avenue.

Resident assist on South 16th Street.

Prisoner transport on West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.

Funeral escort on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on McBride Street.

Welfare check on West Grandview Avenue.

Resident assist on North Fourth Street.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Theft on East Harrison Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforcement on West Lincoln Avenue.

Code enforcement on Carnation Drive.

Welfare check on South 16th Street.

Missing person on South First Street.

Assist agency at Sunnyside Mabton and Belma roads, Mabton.

Found property on Otis Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on East Maple Way.

Suspicious activity on South Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

APRIL 25

Driving under the influence at Sunnyside Mabton and Stover roads.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 24

Theft on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Fraud on South Simcoe Avenue.

Theft on West First Street.

Traffic stop on East Jones Road.

Weapon offense on West First Street.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and Lateral A Road.

Domestic call on South Wapato Avenue.

APRIL 25

Traffic stop on West Wapato Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 24

Informational call on Chase Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Resident assist on B Street, Outlook.

Informational call on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Nightengale Road, Wapato.

Fraud on Sharon Lane, Granger.

Hit-and-run crash on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Non-injury crash at Sunnyside Mabton and Belma roads, Mabton.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Vehicle theft on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Hit-and-run crash at West Wapato and Harrah roads, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Domestic call on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Valley View Road, Zillah.

Weapon offense on Knight Lane, Wapato.

APRIL 25

Driving under the influence at Sunnyside Mabton and Stover roads, Sunnyside.

Burglary on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 24

Disorderly conduct on First Avenue.

APRIL 25

Suspicious activity on Zillah West Road.

Unwanted guest on Seventh Street.