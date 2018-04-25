Prosecutor will seek re-election

— Announcing his intention to file for re-election in May is the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney.

Joseph Brusic left private practice to serve as the top post at the Prosecuting At-torney’s Office in 2014.

Serving as an attorney for 29 years, he has been a deputy prosecutor in Kitsap and Yakima counties.

He left the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Yakima County in 2001 to enter into private practice.

While a deputy prosecutor, Brusic prosecuted misdemeanors, as well as felonies for each of the counties he served.

His private practice included civil cases involving personal injury, labor and industry, and social security matters.

Brusic left his private practice for civil service as the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney and has since worked with 85 employees. His staff includes 35 deputy prosecutors.

The office budget is approximately $10 million, and has allowed the staff to handle a high caseload, Brusic’s press release said.

The office not only prose-cutes felonies and misdemeanors, but civil cases. The staff handles public disclosure requests, zoning enforcement involving marijuana and “… all types of litigation on behalf of Yakima County,” Brusic said.

Paternity issues, the third highest caseload in the state, are also handled by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Brusic said he has stressed the importance of communication since taking office and believes the office has achieved his goal.

“Along with communication, collaboration and co-operation with law enforcement has been established and maintained,” he said.