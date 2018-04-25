Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 24
Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.
Feline resident assist on Sunnyside Avenue. Cat removed from tree.
Aid call on South Euclid Road, Grandview. Deceased individual.
Aid call on Scoon Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Washout Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.
Lift assist on Decatur Avenue.
Patient transport from Sunnyside hospital for airlift flight to Seattle hospital.
