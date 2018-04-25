Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 18, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Alejandro Cruz Santiago, DOB 07/09/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
DISMISSALS
Eloisa Morales, DOB 11/19/78, first-degree driving while license suspended.
Eloisa Morales, DOB 11/19/78, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and reckless endangerment.
Gary Moreno, DOB 07/09/69, fourth-degree assault.
Angel Alfredo Negrete Rivera, DOB 01/28/99, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Randy Rodriguez Valdez, DOB 01/26/90, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Oscar Jesus Bahena Arroyo, DOB 07/26/86, failure to obey police officer. Dismissed, conditions met.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Javier Cruz Cruz, DOB 11/12/79, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. $300 fine.
Alejandro Cruz Santiago, DOB 07/09/95, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $250 fine.
Miguel Florentino-Otero, DOB 03/05/80, no physical control of vehicle; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,300 fine.
Peter Daniel Garcia Jr., DOB 06/26/89, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. to serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $725 fine.
Armando Lopez Correa, DOB 07/29/92, fourth-degree assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $440 fine. Third-degree attempted assault. Dismissed. Two counts interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Dismissed. Third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $340 fine.
Armando Lopez Correa, DOB 07/29/92, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Dismissed. No-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 319 days suspended. $440 fine.
Armando Lopez Correa, DOB 07/29/92, no-contact and/or protection order violation. To serve 364 days with 319 days suspended. $440 fine.
Israel Sanchez, DOB 01/24/78, resisting arrest. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 60 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended. Prohibited acts in city parks. Dismissed.
BENCH WARRANTS
Hector E. Mendoza, DOB 01/01/91, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Chassity Briann S. Ramirez, DOB 07/12/92, fourth-degree assault.
