IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 17-2-01389-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
BANNER BANK,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF BRANDON HARRINGTON; DYANNA HARRINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), UNKNOWN HEIRS, SPOUSE, LEGATEES, AND DEVISEES OF BRANDON HARRINGTON; DYANNA HARRINGTON; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
The North 46 feet of the South 92 feet of the East 165 feet of Lot 8, YAKIMA ACRE TRACTS, recorded in Volume A of Plats, Page 117, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Tax Parcel No. 181325-12423 and commonly known as: 718 S 9th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 1st day of June, 2018
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $83,775.90 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the ad-dress listed below.
DATED this 2nd day of April, 2018. BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway,
Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2018
