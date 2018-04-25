Tips for facing tax related issues

— While the federal income tax-filing deadline has passed for most people, there are some taxpayers still facing tax-related issues. This includes people who still haven’t filed, people who ha-ven’t paid their taxes or those who are waiting for their tax refund.

The IRS offers these tips for handling some typical after-tax-day is-sues:

Didn’t file by April 18?

There is no penalty for filing a late return after the tax deadline if a re-fund is due. Penalties and interest only accrue on unfiled returns if tax-es are not paid by April 18. The IRS provided taxpayers an additional day to file and pay their taxes following system issues that surfaced ear-ly on the April 17 tax deadline.

Anyone who did not file and owes tax should file a return as soon as they can and pay as much as possible to re-duce penalties and inter-est.

For those who qualify, IRS Free File is still available on IRS.gov through Oct. 15 to pre-pare and file returns electronically.

Filing soon is especial-ly important because the late-filing penalty on unpaid taxes adds up quickly. Ordinarily, this penalty, also known as the failure-to-file penal-ty, is usually 5 percent for each month or part of a month that a return is late.

But if a return is filed more than 60 days after the April due date, the minimum penalty is ei-ther $210 or 100 percent of the unpaid tax, whichever is less. This means that if the tax due is $210 or less, the pen-alty is equal to the tax amount due. If the tax due is more than $210, the penalty is at least $210.

In some instances, a taxpayer filing after the deadline may qualify for penalty relief. If there is a good reason for filing late, be sure to attach an explanation to the re-turn.

Alternatively, taxpay-ers who have a history of filing and paying on time often qualify for penalty relief. A taxpay-er will usually qualify for this relief if they ha-ven’t been assessed penalties for the past three years and meet other requirements. For more information, see the first-time penalty abatement page on IRS.gov.

“Where’s My Re-fund?”

The “Where’s My Refund?” tool is available on IRS.gov, IRS2Go and by phone at 800-829-1954. To use this tool, taxpayers need the pri-mary Social Security number on the return, the filing status (Single, Married Filing Jointly, etc.) and the expected refund amount. The tool updates once daily, usu-ally overnight, so check-ing more frequently will not yield different results.

Changing withhold-ing?

Because of the far-reaching tax changes taking effect this year, the IRS urges all employees, including those with other sources of income, to perform a paycheck checkup now. Doing so now will help avoid an unexpected year-end tax bill and possibly a penalty. The easiest way to do that is to use the newly-revised Withholding Calculator, available on IRS.gov.

Owe taxes or need to make a payment?

Taxpayers who owe taxes can view their bal-ance, pay with IRS Di-rect Pay, by debit or credit card or apply online for a payment plan, including an in-stallment agreement. Be-fore accessing their tax account online, users must authenticate their identity through the Se-cure Access process. Several other electronic payment options are available on IRS.gov/payments. They are secure and easy to use. Taxpayers paying electronically receive immediate confirmation when they submit their payment. Also, with Di-rect Pay and EFTPS, taxpayers can opt in to receive email notifica-tions about their pay-ments.

Need to fix an error on a return?

After filing their re-turn, taxpayers may de-termine that they made an error or omitted something from their return. Usually an amended return is not necessary if a taxpayer makes a math error or neglects to attach a re-quired form or schedule. Normally the IRS will correct the math error and notify the taxpayer by mail. Similarly, the agency will send a letter requesting any missing forms or schedules. Taxpayers can use the Interactive Tax Assistant -- Should I File an Amended Return? -- to help determine if they should file an amended return to correct an error or make other changes to their return.

Form 1040X, Amend-ed U.S. Individual In-come Tax Return, must be filed by paper and is available on IRS.gov/forms at any time. Those expecting a refund from their origi-nal return, should not file an amended return before the original return has been processed. File an amended tax return to change the filing status or to correct income, deductions or credits shown on the originally-filed tax return. Use "Where's My Amended Return?" tool to track the status of an amended return. Normally, status updates are available starting three weeks after the amended return is filed. Allow up to 16 weeks for processing.

Need help responding to an IRS notice or letter?

An IRS notice or letter will explain the reason for the contact and give instructions on how to handle the issue. Most questions can be answered by visiting “Understanding Your Notice or IRS Letter” on IRS.gov. Taxpayers can call the phone number provided in the notice if they still have questions. If the issue can’t be re-solved with the IRS through normal channels, contact the local Taxpayer Advocate Ser-vice office or call 877-777-4778.

Taxpayer Bill of Rights

Taxpayers have fundamental rights under the law. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights presents these rights in 10 categories. These rights protect taxpayers when they interact with the IRS. Publication 1, Your Rights as a Taxpayer, highlights these rights and the agency’s obligations to protect them.

Watch out for scams

The IRS will never make an initial, unsolicited contact via email, text or social media on filing, payment or re-fund issues. The IRS initiates most contacts through regular mail de-livered by the United States Postal Service. Any email that appears to be from the IRS about a refund or tax problem is probably an attempt by scammers to steal personal or financial information. Forward the e-mail to phish-ing@irs.gov.