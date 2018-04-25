Woman on a crusade to raise awareness Cases of Esophageal Cancer on the rise

— Her husband’s weight loss wasn’t much of a concern, until Dick Stark began complaining of not being able to swallow.

Dick died of esophageal cancer in May 2017, just a few months after being di-agnosed with Esophageal Cancer, an often-misunderstood disease.

His widow Joyce Stark, a popular Sunnyside High School science teacher is now on a one-woman crusade to raise awareness about the fatal illness.

Over the past several weeks, and her friends have lit up the Prosser Bridge with periwinkle blue lights and ribbons in observance of Esophageal Cancer Aware-ness Month during April.

Stark said her husband, a noted entomologist with the state Department of Agricul-ture, didn’t have the symp-toms generally associated with that form of cancer, “…but that is what he had,” she said.

“He had lost some weight, but it was not a big issue until he could not swallow eating breakfast over Presi-dent's Day weekend,” she said.

Like a lot of lower valley residents, the couple had shoveled snow from De-cember through February. Following visits to the doc-tor, it was discovered he had Barrett’s esophagus, “…which he did not even know about until the endos-copy was done,” Stark said.



Barrett’s esophagus doesn’t usually cause any health concerns, but a small percentage do develop can-cer from it, the couple learned.

“He didn’t have GERD (where heartburn is experi-enced). The silent reflux is not well known or diag-nosed, she said.

He was healthy, exercised, stayed active and did not eat fatty foods, or spicy, did not drink excessively or smoke.

“That is one of my rea-sons for the awareness cam-paign,” she said.

There are many people who do not have symptoms. Stark said the swallowing problem occurs during the 3rd or 4th stage of the can-cer development.

“By then the cancer can spread because there are so many lymph nodes along the esophagus,” she said

Stark said there is a large increase in Esophageal Can-cer but there are more cam-paigns created to bring awareness for breast, colon and ovarian cancers

“I wanted to bring local awareness to the cancer, so I asked for and received per-mission from city hall to decorate the 705-foot length of the Prosser Bridge over the Yakima River,” she said.

Working with here were Betty Gould, Nancy Weiss, Barbara Seymour, Cynthia Van Wingerden, all of Prosser along with Dana Bestebreur, Teri Alvarez-Ziegler and Gordon Ziegler, aa of Sunnyside, the group cut periwinkle ribbons of satin and netting, tied 108 bows and set-up 17 sets of lights over the bridge.

The lights go on at night with the bridge lights. We worked during the first week of April to get most of the decorations on the bridge,” Stark said.

A butterfly with the cancer ribbon is on one entry to the bridge and the other end has a 12-foot esophageal cancer awareness feather flag.

“The city planner gave me an extra week to display the awareness display,” she said, adding to be will be taken down about May 5.

However, Stark said her personal crusade will contin-ue to alert people to the dangers of Esophageal Can-cer.

“People need to be are of the symptoms,” she said.

Little known cancer need the spotlight

PROSSER — Esophageal cancer can be difficult to detect at an early stage.

Only 1 in 5 patients will survive five years because it is most often caught at later stages.

To bring more focus on the disease, April is now rec-ognized as Esophageal Can-cer Awareness Month, thanks to the efforts of the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), which was formed in 2009. Across 40 states, and in communities like Prosser, people are being urged to wear or decorate with periwinkle (blue/purple) or do fundraisers to support research and early detection.



The disease is often only discovered when patients have had a hard time swal-lowing because of a large tumor in the esophagus.

The best way to diagnose Barrett's esophagus or esophageal cancer is to in-vestigate the esophagus with a special camera.

This can be done at the same time as a colonoscopy, which screens for colon can-cer.

Newer technologies do not require that patients be se-dated, such as a scope that goes through the patient's nose or a small camera fit-ted inside a pill that patients can swallow.

Ten early and subtle warn-ing signs include:

Unexplained weight loss Minor difficulty swal-lowing (unknowingly start eating softer foods and chewing longer) Chronic heartburn (you may have experienced heartburn, but symptoms have gone away) Chest pain Chronic coughing Back and throat pain (sore throat) Regurgitating food (cough or choke when you lie down) Hoarse voice. Fatigue.

10.Barrett’s.Esophagus: this condition does not typically cause any symptoms.