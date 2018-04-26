Andrew den Hoed, 84, passed away surrounded by his family on April 16, 2018; in Richland.

He was born June 10, 1933, in Ridderkerk, Nether-lands as the first child of Arthur and Hendrieka den Hoed.

Andrew immigrated with his family to the United States from the Netherlands in 1948, settling in New Jer-sey. In 1953, Andrew re-turned to the Netherlands to propose to Marie Christine Kranendonk. In 1954, An-drew’s entire family moved out west to Grandview.

Marie immigrated to the United States in January 1955, and they were married on July 18, 1956, in Sunny-side. Andrew served in the United States Army for two years, stationed at Fort Lew-is.

Andrew was a lifelong farmer, working first with his brother John, then on his own, and then with his sons. He was a pioneer in the Washington wine industry, beginning in 1978. He led a quiet and simple life, while serving his Lord and Savior.

He was a lifelong member of Netherlands Reformed Church of Sunnyside. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his lov-ing wife, Marie; his children: Archie (Mari) den Hoed of Grandview; Bill (Jill) den Hoed of Grandview; Jane (John) Van Wingerden of Sunnyside; Barbara (Tim) Kwekel of Grand Rapids, Mich.,; Andy (Robin) den Hoed of Grandview; Andrea (Christopher) Westerbeek of Grand Rapids, Mich.; his beloved 25 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Rev. John den Hoed; Art den Hoed; and Joe den Hoed, and five sisters: Jane Bestebreur; An-na den Hoed; Mae Tim-mermans; Lydia De Vos; and Wilma den Hoed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter den Hoed and Adri-aan den Hoed; and his granddaughter Andee Jo den Hoed.

The den Hoed family would like to thank the kind staff at Kadlec Hospital for the excellent care provided to Andrew during the last days of his life.

A viewing was held Thurs-day, April 19, at Valley Hills Funeral Chapel in Sunny-side. The funeral service took place on Friday April 20th, at Valley Hills, fol-lowed by a graveside service at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memo-rial donations may be made to the North American Gen-eral Mission-Bolivia Fund.