Helen Gonzalez, 70, of Woodland, Calif., formerly of Sunnyside, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Woodland.

Helen was born March 4, 1948 in Billings, Mont., the daughter of Carmelo and Maria (Guajardo) Corona. She received her early edu-cation in Salinas, Calif.

Helen married the love of her life, Jose Gonzalez, on July 25, 1965 in Prosser. Helen worked at Andrus and Roberts Produce for 15 years. She loved having her family work as a unit. Work-ing in the fields brought them closer together, hard work, traveling, laughter and love was all part of a day’s work.

Helen enjoyed listening to Tejano music while cooking and making tortillas daily, watching novelas and spending time with her fami-ly. Helen was a very religious person and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Helen is survived by her children: Mike Gonzalez, Richard Gonzalez both of Yakima, Delia Hernandez (Remigio) of Fresno, Calif., and Jose Gonzalez (Oralia) of Escondido, Calif., 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Joe Corona of Texas, Mary Co-rona of California, Susie Corona of Arizona, Rosie Villa, Lupe Garza, Lucy Fer-nandez, Martin Corona, Virginia Guerrero all of Cali-fornia and very special sis-ter-in-law Raquel Corona of California.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Gonza-lez, parents, Carmelo and Maria Corona, and two brothers, Raymond Corona Sr. and Frank Corona.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Mon-day, April 23, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunny-side, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Hel-en’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.