House approves dam-saving bill

— After a 225-189 U.S. House of Representatives victory on a Columbia River System dam-saving bill, Reps. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside and Cathy McMorris Rogers of Spokane launched their campaign for a favorable vote in the Senate with a press conference Wednesday.

The two Republican members of Congress from Eastern Washington sponsored a bill that would end the increased spillage ordered by an Oregon federal judge to help build the populations of salmon and other fish in the Columbia and Snake Rivers.

The bill would also end talk of breaching or destroying dams. Newhouse said it would take affect as soon as the Senate approves and President Donald Trump signs. But he cautioned that it would take miracle to get this done anytime soon.

Time is of the essence, Newhouse said. He’s been told by the Bonneville Power Administration that reduced power production would be a result of the spillage rate change and that could lead to blackouts this summer, during peak power use demand.

McMorris Rogers said the bill codifies the biological opinion under which the dams have been operated since 2014. The opinion is an operation guide developed by a multitude of agencies and experts. It has produced results in growing fish populations. Newhouse wants to keep it in place until at least 2022.

“We can move ahead (toward more fish) with the current EIS (environmental impact statement) and biological opinion. Dams and fish can coexist,” McMorris Rogers said.

It may seem that McMorris Rogers and Newhouse are late with their effort. The order to increase spillage was made two years ago. Newhouse said they convinced the court to hold off a year to have time to work on a bill.

“We’ve been working on this since last summer,” He said. “Sometimes the wheels of government turn slowly, unfortunately.”

The issue of growing populations of salmon and other fish has been dealt with since the 1970s. According to Newhouse, more than $16 billion has been spent on mitigation programs, and they have produced results.

Newhouse is asking Washingtonians to contact their senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray to encourage them to vote for the bill. He said they will be instrumental.

“Other senators will look to them for guidance,” he said.

If this bill becomes law, Newhouse said, it would take and act of Congress, from then on, to remove a dam.