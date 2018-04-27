I-1608, a move for government transparency

— This past legislative session, state lawmakers attempted to exempt themselves from public disclosure of their activities, meetings and negotiations.

Newspapers stepped up and pulled in readers to let lawmakers know hiding their activities from the public was not acceptable. And even though lawmakers themselves ignored the call, Gov. Jay Inslee did not; he ultimately vetoed the effort.

Despite the veto, however, numerous negotiations involving millions and millions of taxpayer dollars continue to take place behind closed doors — and not just in Olympia.

Those negotiations involve city councils, school boards, county commissions and state agencies meeting in private with employee unions. In those negotiations, the people you and I elect and hire to protect our money and our investments, dole out benefits, raises, retirements, days off, etc. without telling us until they’ve given away our hard-earned cash.

But an initiative has been filed in Olympia to correct that lack of transparency.

Initiative 1608 would throw open doors closed to the public when it comes time to negotiate.

“The idea behind our initiative is simple: No citizen should be shut out from observing their government at work,” organizer Craig Williamson said. “Unfortunately, that’s what happens today when our government and our public employees negotiate. Politicians are only too happy to close the door in the public’s face and do their work in secret.”

He’s right.

As a journalist, I see it all the time when city leaders talk with police unions or school boards and superintendents talk with teacher and employee unions.

Open government laws in our state were crafted to give the public access to nearly everything our elected officials and appointed bureaucrats do on our behalf.

Yet, year-after-year, lawmakers continue to erode our right to access public records and meetings.

I-1608 wouldn’t open all the closed doors elected officials — who work for you and I, the taxpayers — shut in our faces. But it would end the secret, backroom deals between powerful unions and public officials.

Without public scrutiny, those deals have gone unchecked. It’s about time we have an unobstructed view of those backroom dealings.

As you’re out and about this weekend (and in the coming days, weeks and months) you’ll find people gathering signatures for a number of measures vying for a spot on the November ballot. While you will walk on by most, you’ll want to sign the petition for I-1608.

The timing of the kickoff of this initiative coincides with the upcoming negotiations between state officials and the Washington Federation of State Employees union. It also comes as many school districts around the state begin bargaining with teacher unions.

Those negotiations are likely to involve talks of extreme pay raises.

With the state’s minimum wage continuing to increase, state employees are sure to be asking for much higher wages to keep their pay gap intact. And with teachers nationwide walking out of classrooms even after getting raises of 6 percent and more, you can bet the Washington Education Association is urging its local chapters to demand even higher wages and larger benefits packages.

When those demands are made, you and I should have a seat at the table. After all, that’s our money that’s being given away.

But we won’t be at the table, at least not before the election.

“When government officials do the people’s business and spend the people’s money, the public has every right to be in the room,” Kirkland City Councilman and Washington Coalition for Open Government President Toby Nixon said. “Employee salaries are one of government’s biggest costs. To say the public should be kept in the dark about those negotiations is absurd.”

It’s good to hear a city councilman pushing for open government.

Access to those negotiations will take more than Nixon. It will take all of us demanding the veil of secrecy be lifted when dealing with unions.

— Roger Harnack is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.