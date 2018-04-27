Investigation documents details cop's alleged sexual misconduct

— The Benton County Prosecuting Attorney determined there was a “preponderance of evidence” against a local police officer, but didn’t believe a case could be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt” in a months-long investigation of sexual misconduct.

Former policeman Shane Hellyer was found in violation of at least 15 city and department policies before being fired March 29, city records show.

The investigation began after a local woman told a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy she was fondled and made to touch Hellyer sexually Dec. 19, 2016, while handcuffed and in custody.

She told the deputy about her ordeal on Aug. 11, 2017.

The woman said she was intoxicated on the night in question, and police were called to a home on Sheridan Avenue because she was pounding on the door of her boyfriend’s home, Chief Dave Giles said in a report to City Administrator Dave Stockdale.

She provided the same account to the deputy and Sgt. Ed Blackburn. Blackburn was responsible for the city’s internal investigation.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office handled the criminal investigation.

The woman said Hellyer handcuffed her before he molested her. After placing her in his patrol vehicle, he drove her to a parking lot at the high school instead of the Police Department or her home, Giles’ report said.

The woman told investigators Hellyer had contacted her several times prior to the night in question, Giles said.

Evidence of phone calls to the woman was found in records obtained in November, verifying he made several calls to her home and cell number, Giles said.

The woman said some of the interactions with Hellyer were under the pretense of him helping her find a job, Giles said.

When interviewed, her parents verified seeing Hellyer at their home in a patrol vehicle.

They also remembered having phone messages and speaking to him when he called, Giles said.

The woman said Hellyer showed her photos of lingerie he wanted to purchase for her on his city-issued cell phone, Giles said.

Other police officers were interviewed during Blackburn’s investigation.

A couple of the officers interviewed were told Hellyer was helping the woman find a job.

Officer Raul Sabalza was present Dec. 19, 2016, and thought Hellyer transported the woman to the Police Department after leaving the Sheridan Avenue home.

He was among those knowing Hellyer contacted the woman prior to that night. But, he was led to believe Hellyer’s intent was to help her, Giles’ report said.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy M. Clarke was also present Dec. 19. He didn’t remember much about the incident.

However, he remembered a “…conversation that stood out,” believing it “odd.”

Clarke told Blackburn that Hellyer said he’d had contact with the woman and spend a few hours talking with her in the parking lot at Food Depot under the lights “… because he knew that they had cameras,” Giles reported.

Hellyer trained officer Matt Shanafelt, who remembered another incident lending itself to behavior uncharacteristic of a police officer.

Shanafelt said Hellyer drove behind an apartment complex, telling the younger officer there was a woman who often changed clothing in front of an open window, Giles said.

“Officer Shanafelt thought that this was an integrity test,” the police chief said.

Shanafelt also directed Blackburn to speak with a businesswoman, her employee and a hairdresser who have expressed concerns regarding Hellyer’s behavior in their presence, Giles said.

The businesswoman told Blackburn there were many occasions she and the women working for her were uncomfortable, Giles said.

She told Blackburn that Hellyer’s behavior grew more personal in nature and he provided her with a suggestion for a personal lubricant purchase on one occasion, Giles said.

The conversation continued, and he suggested purchasing the item for her, Giles said.

Hellyer also used his city-issue laptop to show her risque clothing that could be purchased to conceal a weapon after she told him she obtained a concealed carry permit, Giles said.

The employee to whom Blackburn was directed said Hellyer made comments about the women’s clothing, giving her the impression he was noticing them sexually, Giles said.

The hairdresser, because she no longer lives or works in Prosser, did not have any specifics for Blackburn’s investigation. However, she told him Hellyer made her entire family uncomfortable, Giles said.

When questioned why, the woman said, “Pretty much anything officer Hellyer said was inappropriate, as everything seemed to have a sexual innuendo,” Giles said.

In addition to records of phone calls to the first victim, Giles found Hellyer used his city-issued cellphone for personal phone calls to two other women.

He said his Jan. 9 interview with Hellyer was direct in regard to the Dec. 19, 2016 incident, and union representatives were present.

To each question asked, Hellyer said he didn’t remember the events, Giles said.

Hellyer initially said he drove the woman home, but later said he drove her to a parking lot at the high school, Giles said.

When pressed about the Dec. 19 timeline in the dispatch records, Hellyer was unable to account for 14 minutes, Giles said.

Hellyer denied the allegations made by the woman in spite of his belief she had no reason to lie, Giles said.

He admitted contacting the woman several times, stating he was trying to help her with her resume, Giles said.

When asked about the interactions with the other women, Hellyer admitted to some of his behaviors.

He believed them to be friendly interactions and thought showing the businesswoman clothing used for concealing a weapon fell under the umbrella of “providing community service,” Giles said.

Giles said Hellyer violated standards of conduct, didn’t conform to the law, was guilty of conduct unbecoming, engaged in immoral conduct, misused city property, compromised his integrity, neglected his duties, failed to complete the necessary report after placing a person in handcuffs, downloaded an application to his city-issued cell phone without authorization and violated the required reporting policy.

“The Prosser Police Department investigation clearly shows unexplained discrepancies and admissions on the part of officer Hellyer, as well as a pattern of behavior that supports the allegations,” Giles said in summary.