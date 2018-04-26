Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 25

Illegal dumping on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem at East Bonnieview Road and North Elm Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Animal problem on East Third Street.

Animal problem on Cedar Street.

Malicious mischief on West Fifth Street.

Court order violation on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious activity at Puterbaugh Road and West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on West Third Street.

APRIL 26

Malicious mischief at West Third Street and South Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 25

Assault on G Street.

Unsecure premises on Bailey Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 25

Vehicle theft on Cemetery Road.

Code enforcement on McBride Street.

Animal noise on Scoon Road.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Informational call at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on East Harrison Avenue.

Court order service on Homer Street.

Resident assist on Zillah Avenue.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Public service on South First Avenue.

Traffic offense at Maple Grove and Outlook roads.

Juvenile problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on East Harrison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Bagley Drive.

Malicious mischief on Rouse Road.

Resident assist on East Maple Way.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity at Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street, Mabton.

Harassment on South Sixth Street.

Unwanted guest on Miller Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on South Sixth Street.

Driving under the influence on South First Street.

APRIL 26

Animal noise on South 13th Street.

Suspicious activity on Rose Street, Mabton.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 25

Assist agency on Couch Lane.

Suspicious activity on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Resident assist on South Wasco Avenue.

APRIL 26

Theft on West Third Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 25

Vehicle theft on South Juniper Street, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Coe Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Lateral A road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Main Street, Mabton.

Informational call on North I Street, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Beam Road, Zillah.

Mental subject on Beaudry Road, Moxee.

Suspicious activity on Pine Street, Mabton.

Theft on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Resident assist on First Street, Buena.

Burglary on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Attempt to locate on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Assault on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Business alarm on Gurley Road, Granger.

Attempt to locate on South McKinley Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Ashue Road, Toppenish.

Assault on G Street, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Interstate 82, Zillah.

Welfare check on Beaudry Road, Moxee.

Animal noise on Seventh Avenue, Mabton.

Burglary on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Mental subject on Beaudry Road, Moxee.

Suspicious activity on Linden Street, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash on North Stephenson Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard at South Track and North Meyers roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on East Mieras Road, Moxee.

Assist agency on West First Avenue, Zillah.

APRIL 26

Suspicious activity on Rose Street, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 25

Animal problem on Miles Drive.

Welfare check on Zillah West Road.

Assist agency on West First Avenue.

Assist agency on Seventh Street.