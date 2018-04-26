Daily Sun logo

Sunnyside Fire Department calls

By Jennie McGhan

As of Thursday, April 26, 2018

APRIL 25

Illegal burning on South 14th Street.

Automatic fire alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. False alarm.

Patient transport from Sunnyside hospital to local rehabilitation center.

Aid call at Sunnyside Mabton and Alexander roads. Canceled.

Patient transport from Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Fordyce Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.

APRIL 26

Aid call on Independence Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News and Information from our Community Partners