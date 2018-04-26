Sunnyside Fire Department calls

APRIL 25
Illegal burning on South 14th Street.
Automatic fire alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. False alarm.
Patient transport from Sunnyside hospital to local rehabilitation center.
Aid call at Sunnyside Mabton and Alexander roads. Canceled.
Patient transport from Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Fordyce Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.
APRIL 26
Aid call on Independence Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside hospital.
