Sunnyside Municipal Court

By Jennie McGhan

As of Thursday, April 26, 2018

Judge Steven Michels

April 19, 2018

DISMISSALS

Marcus James Reiff, DOB 12/24/89, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Luis Enrique Bucio-Aguilar, DOB 09/10/81, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

Vickie Lee Garcia, DOB 04/20/80, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.

BENCH WARRANTS

Cesar Daniel Saucedo Rosas, DOB 07/28/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.

