Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 19, 2018
DISMISSALS
Marcus James Reiff, DOB 12/24/89, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Luis Enrique Bucio-Aguilar, DOB 09/10/81, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Vickie Lee Garcia, DOB 04/20/80, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
BENCH WARRANTS
Cesar Daniel Saucedo Rosas, DOB 07/28/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.
