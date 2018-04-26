Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

April 24, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Brenda Casas Ramirez, DOB 09/23/89, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Jorge Luis Benitez De Aquino, DOB 02/25/93, failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.

Ulises Ramirez Coria, DOB 07/20/99, operating a mtoro vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to stop and/or yield at intersection. $187 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.

Gregorio Farias Diaz, DOB 06/22/84, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Tomas Gastelum Galvez, DOB 01/10/64, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Sierra E. Guajardo, DOB 04/20/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/07/84, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/07/84, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Maria Cardenas, DOB not available, handicap and/or disabled parking violation. $150 fine.

Felipe De Jesus C. Quiroz, DOB 02/05/87, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Rodolfo Rangel Herrera, DOB 08/31/93, speeding 19 mph over the limit. $207 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Mireya Sanchez Cisneros, DOB 10/27/00, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Alma Rosa Sanchez, DOB 11/20/75, speeding 19 mph over the limit. $207 fine.

Peter L. Ortega, DOB 01/27/82, defective windshield. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Violation of posted road restriction. $136 fine.

Jerardo Aguilar, DOB 09/09/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Rafael Solano Ayala, DOB 09/18/85, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Failure to dim lights. $136 fine.

DISMISSALS

Yolanda Flores, DOB 11/20/87, speeding 12 mph over the limit.

Gonzalo Herrera Barajas Jr., DOB 05/31/99, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Mireya Del Rocio Diaz, DOB 06/30/90, third-degree driving while license suspended.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Angel Cortez, DOB 03/71/91, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, conditions met.

Angel Cortez, DOB 03/71/91, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, conditions met.

Angel Cortez, DOB 03/71/91, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, conditions met.

Pedro Huerta Ramos, DOB 05/14/73, third-degree theft. Dismissed, conditions met.

Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, second-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, conditions met.

Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, second-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, conditions met.

Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, no valid operator’s license and reckless driving. Dismissed, conditions met.

Samuel Sanchez Diaz, DOB 06/11/80, disorderly conduct. Dismissed, conditions met.

Maria Guadalupe Uribe, DOB 03/05/86, giving a false statement to a public servant. Dismissed, conditions met.

CONTESTED HEARINGS

Viviana Bravo Mariscal, DOB 03/26/99, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating and/or possessing a motor vehicle without registration. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective license plate lamp. Dismissed.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Eleuterio Prieto Jr., DOB 05/12/83, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $875 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Katie Rae Bell, DOB 12/17/85, disorderly conduct.

Katie Rae Bell, DOB 12/17/85, third-degree theft.

Janet Quinonez Chavez, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.

Fernando Garcia Corona, DOB 02/28/95, reckless driving.

Whitney Afton Grindrod, DOB 01/27/88, third-degree theft.

Raul Magana, DOB 08/30/91, conduct prohibited in jail.

Maria Elena Canseco, DOB 08/23/94, no valid operator’s license.

Maria Elena Canseco, DOB 08/23/94, no splash aprons and/or fenders on vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign and signals required.

Edgar Omar Rodriguez, DOB 04/19/84, speeding 15 mph over the limit and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

BENCH WARRANTS

German Sanchez Valencia, DOB 02/10/95, driving under the influence.

Jesus Crus Ledesma, DOB 05/16/86, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Peter L. Ortega, DOB 01/27/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Miguel Sanchez Farias, DOB 06/11/88, driving under the influence.

Jerardo Aguilar, DOB 09/09/96, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Monica Marie Goodwin, DOB 05/01/91, third-degree malicious mischief.

Rafael Solano Ayala, DOB 09/18/85, no valid operator’s license.

Teodoro Bojorquez, DOB 07/08/89, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Ulises Miron Gomez, DOB 09/28/84, driving under the influence.

Jonathen Antonio Rosales, DOB 11/21/98, fourth-degree assault.