Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
April 24, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Brenda Casas Ramirez, DOB 09/23/89, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Jorge Luis Benitez De Aquino, DOB 02/25/93, failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.
Ulises Ramirez Coria, DOB 07/20/99, operating a mtoro vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to stop and/or yield at intersection. $187 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.
Gregorio Farias Diaz, DOB 06/22/84, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Tomas Gastelum Galvez, DOB 01/10/64, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Sierra E. Guajardo, DOB 04/20/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/07/84, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Vanessa Lopez, DOB 08/07/84, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Maria Cardenas, DOB not available, handicap and/or disabled parking violation. $150 fine.
Felipe De Jesus C. Quiroz, DOB 02/05/87, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Rodolfo Rangel Herrera, DOB 08/31/93, speeding 19 mph over the limit. $207 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Mireya Sanchez Cisneros, DOB 10/27/00, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Alma Rosa Sanchez, DOB 11/20/75, speeding 19 mph over the limit. $207 fine.
Peter L. Ortega, DOB 01/27/82, defective windshield. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Violation of posted road restriction. $136 fine.
Jerardo Aguilar, DOB 09/09/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Rafael Solano Ayala, DOB 09/18/85, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Failure to dim lights. $136 fine.
DISMISSALS
Yolanda Flores, DOB 11/20/87, speeding 12 mph over the limit.
Gonzalo Herrera Barajas Jr., DOB 05/31/99, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Mireya Del Rocio Diaz, DOB 06/30/90, third-degree driving while license suspended.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Pedro Huerta Ramos, DOB 05/14/73, third-degree theft. Dismissed, conditions met.
Mario Anthony Mata, DOB 10/28/97, no valid operator’s license and reckless driving. Dismissed, conditions met.
Samuel Sanchez Diaz, DOB 06/11/80, disorderly conduct. Dismissed, conditions met.
Maria Guadalupe Uribe, DOB 03/05/86, giving a false statement to a public servant. Dismissed, conditions met.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Viviana Bravo Mariscal, DOB 03/26/99, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating and/or possessing a motor vehicle without registration. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective license plate lamp. Dismissed.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Eleuterio Prieto Jr., DOB 05/12/83, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $875 fine.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Katie Rae Bell, DOB 12/17/85, disorderly conduct.
Katie Rae Bell, DOB 12/17/85, third-degree theft.
Janet Quinonez Chavez, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.
Fernando Garcia Corona, DOB 02/28/95, reckless driving.
Whitney Afton Grindrod, DOB 01/27/88, third-degree theft.
Raul Magana, DOB 08/30/91, conduct prohibited in jail.
Maria Elena Canseco, DOB 08/23/94, no valid operator’s license.
Maria Elena Canseco, DOB 08/23/94, no splash aprons and/or fenders on vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign and signals required.
Edgar Omar Rodriguez, DOB 04/19/84, speeding 15 mph over the limit and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
BENCH WARRANTS
German Sanchez Valencia, DOB 02/10/95, driving under the influence.
Jesus Crus Ledesma, DOB 05/16/86, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Peter L. Ortega, DOB 01/27/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Miguel Sanchez Farias, DOB 06/11/88, driving under the influence.
Jerardo Aguilar, DOB 09/09/96, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Monica Marie Goodwin, DOB 05/01/91, third-degree malicious mischief.
Rafael Solano Ayala, DOB 09/18/85, no valid operator’s license.
Teodoro Bojorquez, DOB 07/08/89, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Ulises Miron Gomez, DOB 09/28/84, driving under the influence.
Jonathen Antonio Rosales, DOB 11/21/98, fourth-degree assault.
