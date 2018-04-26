Virgil “Bud” Roettger

Virgil J. “Bud” Roettger, formerly of Mabton, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018, at his home in Out-look, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Bud was born Dec. 7, 1953, to Delbert and Donna Lee (Hunsaker) Roettger in Prosser. Bud attended Mabton schools and later earned his GED. Bud spent his early years working on the family farm. He had many fond memories of life on the farm with his child-hood friend Bob Brumley and the trouble they got into.



Bud cherished the time he spent with his Grandpa, Vir-gil Feezell, and driving a combine in the wheat fields, “up on the hill”.

On Dec. 31, 1981, he mar-ried DiDi Grimsley Hitz in Prosser. They made their home in Mabton. Bud was a farm boy at heart and a machinist by trade. He worked for Martin Marietta and was a foreman for John I. Haas and Wycoff Farms.

Bud learned to machine at Paisley’s from his brother, Ron. He later machined for the Farm Shop, Van Doren Sales, Silgan Containers and Lampson before retiring due to ill health.

Bud is survived by his wife of 36 years, DiDi of Outlook, children Jamy (Johnna), Nicole (John), Holly (Anthony), and Jake (Patti), his adopted daughter Tanya (Biggy).

Papa loved his grandchil-dren, Austin, Carson, Alexis, Tristin, Kyle, Emily, Noah, Julian, Guillermo, Angel, Camelo, Isabel, Chyanne, Starry, AlyssaBelle, Madi-son, Maddox, Rebecca and Max who had a special place in his Papa’s heart.

Bud is also survived by his great-granddaughter Aubree and goddaughter, Adrianna, his mother and stepfather Donna and Bob Warren; his siblings Ron (Vickie), Bill (Daniece), Kathy (Forrest) and Cyndi (Earl) and fami-lies, two very special nieces, Kimi and Chantel, uncle Buster and his best friends Darrel and Tracey Phillips of Yakima and a large extend-ed family. Last, but least, his favorite canine companion and bed partner Lucy.

Bud is preceded in death by his father, Delbert. grandparents Virgil and Inez Feezell, Bill and Elsie Roett-ger and Thales and Ruby Hunsaker, father and moth-er-in-law Les and Helen Grimsley, nieces Dionna and Rebecca and a nephew John Travis.

At Bud’s request, no for-mal services will be held.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Bud’s memory may contribute to Mikey’s Chance Rescue, wwwmikeyschance.com or checks to P.O. Box 4535 West Richland, WA 99353.



Those wishing to sign Bud’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith