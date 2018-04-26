Judge Kevin G. Eilmes

April 23, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Angel Eduardo Cisneros, DOB 09/29/98, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

Fernando Dorantes, DOB 09/29/98, third-degree theft and minor in possession and/or consumption.

Brian Mason George, DOB 12/15/98, marijuana possession and/or manufacturing and/or selling attempt under the age of 21.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Wilfrido Antunez Alvarez, DOB 01/01/88, driving under the influence.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez, DOB 08/05/95, driving under the influence.

Marvin Gabriel Ortiz Yaque, DOB 03/24/74, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.