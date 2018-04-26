Judge Kevin G. Eilmes
April 23, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Angel Eduardo Cisneros, DOB 09/29/98, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.
Fernando Dorantes, DOB 09/29/98, third-degree theft and minor in possession and/or consumption.
Brian Mason George, DOB 12/15/98, marijuana possession and/or manufacturing and/or selling attempt under the age of 21.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Wilfrido Antunez Alvarez, DOB 01/01/88, driving under the influence.
Francisco Javier Gonzalez, DOB 08/05/95, driving under the influence.
Marvin Gabriel Ortiz Yaque, DOB 03/24/74, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment