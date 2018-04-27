Daily Sun logo

Asparagus harvest in high gear

Photo by Ted Escobar

By Ted Escobar

As of Friday, April 27, 2018

﻿

SUNNYSIDE — The weather has been favorable, the market, the crop and the market as the asparagus harvest shifts to high gear. Details in the Daily Sun Monday, April 30.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News and Information from our Community Partners