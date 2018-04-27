Carlos Chavez-Gudino, 55, died April 27, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.

He was born April 4, 1963 in Cojumatlan, Michoacan, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

