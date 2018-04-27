Interstate 90 reduced to to single-lane traffic next week Motorists should plan for extra travel time

— Motorist heading over Snoqualmie Pass will need to plan for longer drive times next week.

State Department of Transportation crews are planning around-the-clock closures east of the pass to build new eastbound lanes.

The work is part of the improvement project widening the stretch of road between Hyak and the Stampede Pass interchange, officials said.

Crews will reduce all traffic between Mileposts 56 and 60 to a single lane in each direction 24 hours a day beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, April 30.

The closures will remain in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday, May 3.

Eastbound drivers will experience the longest delays on Monday, officials said, noting travel time will increase by at least an hour.

"Minimal" delays are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Motorists can tune their radio into 1610 AM and 530 AM for current conditions as they drive over the pass.

An Interstate 90 construction hotline is also available by calling 888-535-0738 or 511.