Mum's the word on Stockdale administrative leave Prosser officials only cite ongoing investigation

— The City Council, the mayor, or both abruptly placed City Administrator Dave Stockdale on administrative leave at a regular council meeting Tuesday, April 24, with no explanation.

Whatever Stockdale did to deserve the benching was not revealed.

The next morning, April 25, nobody at City Hall was talking.

Even City Attorney Howard Saxton said he was not a liberty to speak on the issue.

All he would say is that there is an on-going investigation regarding alleged employee conduct.

Neither Saxton nor anyone else would say if the investigation involves law enforcement.

The Daily Sun News checked with the Prosser Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and both spokesmen said neither department is involved.