Noon time blaze takes out house, trailer

Photo by Ted Escobar
By Ted Escobar
As of Friday, April 27, 2018
OUTLOOK — A noon hour fire destroyed a camping trailer and a stick-build house next to it Friday in Outlook. It was the house leaving Outlook eastbound on Outlook Road. Details in The Daily Sun Monday, April 30.
