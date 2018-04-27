Plan ahead for White Pass road construction

WHITE PASS — The state Department of Transportation is planning numerous projects this spring and summer on the U.S. Highway 12 corridor.
Until October, crews will be working on five major road projects, Transportation officials said, noting access to homes, businesses, recreation areas and Mount Rainier National Park will remain open.
But there may be some traffic delays.
A 20-minute detour is planned along the Tieton Reservoir Road in May and again in August, officials said.
Last year, crews repaved about 15 miles of the U.S. Highway 12 corridor and stabilized the slope near the Rimrock Tunnel, officials said. This year, construction highlights include replacing the Wildcat Creek Bridge east of the Rimrock Tunnel and repainting the Nelson Bridge near Gleed.
Construction projects and details include:
Officials said travelers should allow extra travel time , slow down, pay attention and stay calm near work zones.
