Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 26

Traffic hazard at Woodall and East Stover roads.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Crash on North Euclid Road.

Animal problem at North Fourth Street and Opal Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Ash Street.

Resident assist at Opal Avenue and North Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity at West Fifth Street and Grandridge Road.

Juvenile problem on Klock Road.

Suspicious activity at Old Inland Empire Highway and Pleasant Avenue.

Driving under the influence on East Fourth Street.

Domestic call on Division Street.

Found property on West Fifth Street.

Resident assist on Forsell Road.

Wanted person on Division Street.

Assist agency on Cedar Street, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Broadview Drive.

APRIL 27

Assault on Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 26

Unwanted guest on East B Street.

APRIL 27

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 26

Found property on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Theft on South Street.

Livestock incident on Rose Street.

Malicious mischief on B Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 69, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Division Street, Grandview.

Domestic call on Main Street.

APRIL 27

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 26

Non-injury crash on Cemetery Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Code enforcement on West Nicolai Avenue.

Welfare check on South 15th Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Parking problem on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sith Street.

Malicious mischief on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on East Maple Way.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on West Nicolai Avenue.

Animal problem at NW Crescent and South San Clemente avenues.

Animal problem on South 12th Street.

Threats on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity at South Ninth Street and East Franklin Avenue.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Court order service on South 14th Street.

Resident assist on West South Hill Road.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Theft on North 16th Street.

Traffic offense on Outlook Road.

Juvenile problem on South Eighth Street.

Threats on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic offense on Outlook road.

Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.

Noise complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

APRIL 27

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 26

Noise complaint on West A Street.

Suspicious activity on West Wapato Road.

Informational call on North Central Avenue.

Informational call on East A Street.

Abuse or neglect reported on East Sixth Street.

Resident assist at East Sixth Street and South Camas Avenue.

Illegal burning on Eagan Lane.

Theft on West First Street.

APRIL 27

Suspicious activity on Paschke Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 26

Attempt to locate on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Informational call on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Found property on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Livestock incident at Yakima Valley Highway and Oak Barrel Lane, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property at Konnowac Pass Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 44, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Ward Road, Toppenish.

Informational call on Ashue Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at North Meyers and Germantown roads, Toppenish.

Resident assist on West Powerhouse Road, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Injury crash at West First Avenue and Linden Street, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at West First Avenue and Linden Street, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Domestic call on Evans Road, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Hilaire Road, Moxee.

Assist agency on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Domestic call on east Second Street, Wapato.

Assist agency on Division Street, Grandview.

Business alarm on Desmarais Road, Moxee.

Assault on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Illegal burning on Egan Lane, Wapato.

Civil matter on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Buena Road, Zillah.

Structure fire on Cedar Lane, Wapato.

APRIL 27

Malicious mischief on Cedar Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street, Mabton.

Suspicious activity at Beam and Van Belle roads, Granger.

Vehicle theft on Lateral C Road, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 26

Death investigation on Merclyn Lane.

Non-injury crash on Cheyne Road.

Court order service on D’Anjou Street.

APRIL 27

Business alarm on Carlsonia Road.