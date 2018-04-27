Remote control flyin begins today near Zillah

ZILLAH — The Yakima Valley Aero Modelers Spring Opener is set for this weekend, April 27-29.
"All types and sizes of remote-control aircraft, demos, Saturday noon time airshow, first person view ride-a-longs, breakfast and lunch are available each day," organizer Joe Ball said. "All of our events are free and open to the public."
The Aero Modelers event will be at the R/C airstrip north of the city at 3515 Chyene Road.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment