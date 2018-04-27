Remote control flyin begins today near Zillah

— The Yakima Valley Aero Modelers Spring Opener is set for this weekend, April 27-29.

"All types and sizes of remote-control aircraft, demos, Saturday noon time airshow, first person view ride-a-longs, breakfast and lunch are available each day," organizer Joe Ball said. "All of our events are free and open to the public."

The Aero Modelers event will be at the R/C airstrip north of the city at 3515 Chyene Road.