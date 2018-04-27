Republican women hear from fired coach

LEAVENWORTH — The Washington Federation of Republican Women met for their annual spring board meeting recently.
One of the keynote speakers was former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy.
In a lawsuit, Kennedy alleges he was fired because he would kneel after football games and pray.
In 2016 a law firm, First Liberty Institute, filed suit on the coach's behalf for violations of his 1st Amendment rights; the case is headed to the state Supreme Court, he said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment