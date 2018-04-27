Republican women hear from fired coach

— The Washington Federation of Republican Women met for their annual spring board meeting recently.

One of the keynote speakers was former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joseph Kennedy.

In a lawsuit, Kennedy alleges he was fired because he would kneel after football games and pray.

In 2016 a law firm, First Liberty Institute, filed suit on the coach's behalf for violations of his 1st Amendment rights; the case is headed to the state Supreme Court, he said.