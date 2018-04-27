Troopers targeting unsecured loads

— The Washington State Patrol's statewide “Secure Your Load” emphasis is under way.

Today through Sunday, troopers will be on the look out for motorists with unsecured loads in their pickups and other vehicles.

Penalties can range from a $228 citation to criminal charges if property damage or injuries result from the unsecured load, officials said.

Last year, the patrol contacted 6,268 vehicles for failing to secure their load.

Unsecured loads caused 170 collisions last year on state highways, officials said, noting 16 of the collisions resulted in injuries.