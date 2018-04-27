Truck driver missing near Pendleton Authorities seek help finding driver and tractor trailer

— Oregon authorities are trying to locate a 22-year-old truck driver whose been missing since Tuesday, April 24.

Jacob Aaron Cartwright, of La Grande, was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. in the Pendleton, Ore., area, officials said. He was driving a green 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer bearing the Little Tree Transportation company name, officials said.

The trailer is white, officials said, noting the truck's license Oregon license plate number is YAIN63.



Cartwright was scheduled to make a delivery in Nyssa, Ore., by 7:30 a.m. April 25 but never arrived in the coastal location.

GPS information at noon Thursday showed the truck in the area of Oregon Highway 244, near MacIntyre Road west of Hilgard State Park.

The Oregon State Police is searching the area by air and ground units have been called into the remote, heavily wooded location.

Anyone with information on Cartwright or his truck is asked to call the Union County, Ore., Sheriff’s Office at 541-963-1017.