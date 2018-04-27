Two arrested by police

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested two people on Thursday, April 26.
Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 60, was arrested for a Sunnyside Court commitment. He lives at 825 Wine Country Road, Grandview.
Patrick Jason Young, 33, was arrested in the 4000 block of Outlook Road on a requested charge of third-degree driving while license suspended. He lives at 724 W. Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.
