Carlos Chavez-Gudino, 55, passed away April 27, 2018, in Sunnyside.

Carlos was born to loving parents Rogelio Chavez-Padilla and Alicia Gudino-Rodriguez in Cojumatlan, Michoacan, Mexico on April 4, 1963.

He not only received his early education in Cojumatlan but met and married the beautiful Maria Nunez on June 30, 1990.

Carlos was a dedicated and diligent man who worked many years at Hartley Produce, where he was a valued employee, who worked many and various positions. He was well liked by everyone he worked with. Carlos loved to dance, sing, and have big family get-togethers, he also loved his sports, soccer - Chivas and football - Seahawks!

Carlos is survived by his dear wife Maria Chavez of Sunnyside, children Carlos Chavez Jr of Sunnyside, Adrian Chavez-Nunez of Zillah, and Ezequiel Chavez-Nunez of Sunnyside. He is also survived by his grandchild Myles Lorenzo-Chavez, siblings Alicia Chavez-Diaz, Martha Chavez, Fabiola Chavez-Rodriquez, Rogelio Chaves Jr. and Maricio Chavez.

Carlos is preceded in death by his father Rogelio Chavez, and brothers Jose Luis Chaves and Antonio Chavez.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.