Daily Sun logo

Clarence R. Pierce

As of Saturday, April 28, 2018

Clarence R. Pierce

Clarence R. Pierce, 62, of Wapato died April 27, 2018 in Yakima.

He was born Feb. 13, 1956.

Send condolences to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News and Information from our Community Partners