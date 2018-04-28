Hospice marks 40 years of end of life compassion

— From the beginning the founders of the Yakima Valley’s first hospice care unit wanted to honor life and to help individuals in their end of life moments.

Now renamed Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, the agency formed in 1978, has expanded, but it still holds true to that mission.

The local agency has reached an exciting mile-stone as the nonprofit organization celebrates 40 years of providing a peaceful and meaningful end of life experience for its patients and families, Heartlinks development director Shelby Wheeler said.

This year, Heartlinks recognizes 40 years of honoring life, offering hope, and celebrating the extraordinary spirit of the Heartlinks family will celebrates the anniversary at Varietal Brewing Company, 416 E Edison Ave from 5-7 p.m. May 9.

Since its’ beginnings, the mission has been and continues to be to enrich the quality of life for individuals and their families in need of comprehensive end-of-life care, Wheeler said.

Last year, Heartlinks served over 400 people with an its team of 43 employees and more than 100 dedicated volunteers.

“In Hospice we get one chance to try and do everything the very best we can with each person entrusted to our care”, Heartlinks director Ronald K. Jetter.

To help continue to fund the mission, Heartlinks has launched a new fundraising campaign, “$40 for 40 years”.

The goal is 40 people, do-nating $40, in honor of 40 years, Wheeler said. Each generous gift will allow Heartlinks to provide com-passionate care to those who need it most of that is made to this campaign will help create a “Heart Wall” that will be unveiled at the celebration.

The anniversary event is free and open to the public, food and drinks will be served.

RSVP preferred, by contacting Wheeler at 509-837-1676 or shel-by@heartlinkshospice.org.

Heartlinks encourages people to make a gift in honor of, or in memory of a loved one. Send donations to 3920 Outlook Road Sunnyside WA 98944.