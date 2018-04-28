New Dairy Ambassador named

— The Yakima Valley Dairy community gathered Friday night to welcome Kayla VanWieringen as its new Dairy Ambassador at the Dairy Women’s annual banquet held at the Clore Center..

VanWieringen, the eldest daughter of Randy and Lynn Van Wieringen, devoted her speech to the “Moving Bodies” involved getting milk from the cow to the dinner table, using a series of hats to represent each function.

A junior at Sunnyside Christian High School, she will make her first official appearance at the Zillah Community Days riding in a antique buggy driven by David Humpherys, who was honored as a Friend of the Industry.

Also honored were sisters Emily and Kayla Banks, and Jessica Linde, who received $4,000 in Dairy Foundations scholarships.

Outgoing Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Madison Bosma and Alternate Cobi Van Slageren also said their good byes and thanked the community for its support during their year. Van Slageren will go on to compete in for the state Dairy Ambassador title in June. Bosma is planning a mission trip in June, following high school graduation.