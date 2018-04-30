Daily Sun logo

McCabe plans town hall meetings

As of Monday, April 30, 2018

GOLDENDALE — A local state lawmaker is planning town hall meetings next week to hear from her constituents.

Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, will be answering questions about the 2018 legislative session, as well.

Town hall meetings are set for:

May 8 - 5:30 p.m., Lyle Activity Center, Lyle

May 9 - 5:30 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 808 E Simcoe Dr, Goldendale

May 10 - Noon, Mount Adams Country Club, 1250 Rocky Ford Road, Toppenish

﻿

