McCabe plans town hall meetings

GOLDENDALE — A local state lawmaker is planning town hall meetings next week to hear from her constituents.
Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, will be answering questions about the 2018 legislative session, as well.
Town hall meetings are set for:
May 8 - 5:30 p.m., Lyle Activity Center, Lyle
May 9 - 5:30 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 808 E Simcoe Dr, Goldendale
May 10 - Noon, Mount Adams Country Club, 1250 Rocky Ford Road, Toppenish
