Alberto Limon, 63, of Granger, died April 25, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born March 14, 1955, in Brownsville, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Albert’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

The Limon family would like to thank each and every one who has kept us in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangement.