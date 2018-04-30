E. coli linked to lettuce Two Eastern Washington cases reported, in Spokane County

— The state Department of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Spokane County linked to romaine lettuce.

The confirmation brings the total to five linked cases in the state of Washington, health officials said.

The Spokane County cases involved two children younger than 10 years old, officials said. Neither was hospitalized.

The remaining three cases were all in King County, officials said.

One adult in their 50s was hospitalized, and one children under age 10 was, too, health officials said.

A second child with E.coli was not hospitalized.

“This particular strain of E. coli can cause severe illness, including bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a type of kidney failure,” state Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease Dr. Scott Lindquist said. “If you have symptoms, including bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and vomiting, we urge you to contact your healthcare provider.”

The most recent information from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention indicates that all romaine lettuce from the Yuma, AZ, growing region should not be eaten.

This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes, health officials said.