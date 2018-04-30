Daily Sun logo

Eastmont girls down Sunnyside

After a brilliant relay by second baseman Malia Esqueda of an outfield throw, third baseman Jackie Cornwell tags out a runner to end Eastmont’s fourth inning.

Photo by Ted Escobar
After a brilliant relay by second baseman Malia Esqueda of an outfield throw, third baseman Jackie Cornwell tags out a runner to end Eastmont’s fourth inning.

By Ted Escobar

As of Monday, April 30, 2018

﻿

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside girls fastpitch team has struggled this season, so far having a a 0-12 record in the Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference.

But they are improving in the fundamentals, coach Michael Ramos said during Friday’s first game against Eastmont.

The coach said his girls hit the ball in every at-bat, but didn’t get it out of the infield often enough.

Eastmont won, 10-0.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News and Information from our Community Partners