Eastmont girls down Sunnyside

— The Sunnyside girls fastpitch team has struggled this season, so far having a a 0-12 record in the Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference.

But they are improving in the fundamentals, coach Michael Ramos said during Friday’s first game against Eastmont.

The coach said his girls hit the ball in every at-bat, but didn’t get it out of the infield often enough.

Eastmont won, 10-0.