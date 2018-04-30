Eastmont girls down Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside girls fastpitch team has struggled this season, so far having a a 0-12 record in the Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference.
But they are improving in the fundamentals, coach Michael Ramos said during Friday’s first game against Eastmont.
The coach said his girls hit the ball in every at-bat, but didn’t get it out of the infield often enough.
Eastmont won, 10-0.
