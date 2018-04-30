Daily Sun logo

Elena Benito

As of Monday, April 30, 2018

Elena Benito, 65, Sunnyside, died April 26, 2018, Sunnyside.

She was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Mexico.

Condolences can be sent to wwwvalleyhillsfh.com.

﻿

