Granger tops Highland, with ease

GRANGER — With four dates left on their schedule, the Granger Spartans defeated Highland, 4-0, on April 27 to maintain their unbeaten status.
Granger defeated the four teams on their South Central Athletic Conference-West schedule in the first go-around. Coach
Alfredo Cardenas wants his players to be ever vigilant, but it’s not likely the Spartans will lose. Highland was unknown.
Friday Highland came to know Granger in a rather rude way, falling 4-0. The Highland girls lost also, 3-2. Granger and Highland will meet again at Highland on Tuesday, May1.
Cardenas did a little mixing and matching for Highland, playing Trenan Slade at No. singles and allowing Malaki Cumpston to take a forfeit at No. Slade won, 6-0, 6-0.
Spartans Robert Berger and C. J. Middleton took No. 1 doubles, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Rafael Rocha took second doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
In girls competition, Granger’s Naya Roettger swept No. 1 singles over Kristine Barnes, 6-0, 6-0. Anabel Castillo was awarded a forfeit at second singles.
Granger’s Sophie Blodgett and Kaitlyn Roettger won first doubles, 6-4, 6-2.
