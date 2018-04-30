Granger tops Highland, with ease

— With four dates left on their schedule, the Granger Spartans defeated Highland, 4-0, on April 27 to maintain their unbeaten status.

Granger defeated the four teams on their South Central Athletic Conference-West schedule in the first go-around. Coach

Alfredo Cardenas wants his players to be ever vigilant, but it’s not likely the Spartans will lose. Highland was unknown.

Friday Highland came to know Granger in a rather rude way, falling 4-0. The Highland girls lost also, 3-2. Granger and Highland will meet again at Highland on Tuesday, May1.

Cardenas did a little mixing and matching for Highland, playing Trenan Slade at No. singles and allowing Malaki Cumpston to take a forfeit at No. Slade won, 6-0, 6-0.

Spartans Robert Berger and C. J. Middleton took No. 1 doubles, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Rafael Rocha took second doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

In girls competition, Granger’s Naya Roettger swept No. 1 singles over Kristine Barnes, 6-0, 6-0. Anabel Castillo was awarded a forfeit at second singles.

Granger’s Sophie Blodgett and Kaitlyn Roettger won first doubles, 6-4, 6-2.