Joyce Riggs, 79, Sunnyside, died April 28, 2018 in Sunnyside.
She was born May 25, 1938, Cyrene, Colo.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednes-day, May 2, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Joyce’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
