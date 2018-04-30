Kathleen Reed

Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Reed, 67, of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Quincy Valley Medical Center.

Kathy, the oldest of five children, was born to Ned and Lucille Cullen on March 28, 1951 in Sunnyside. She began her schooling in Outlook and graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1969. Following graduation, Kathy attended Yakima Valley Junior Col-lege before moving to Quincy, in 1971. She resided there until her death.

In 1971, Kathy found employment with Lamb-Weston, which later was purchased by ConAgra Foods and retired after 45 years on April 1, 2016.

On July 14, 1990, Kathy married Gene Reed. For the next 27 plus years of marriage, they shared the same interests and activities. She had a love for family get togethers and the outdoors. Her hobbies included a love of woodworking with the scroll saw, motorcycle riding, snowmobiling, and occasional round of golf, camp-ing, and her latest was driving her WATV.

She is survived by her husband Gene Reed, brothers, Jim (Kathy) Cullen of Grandview, Dave (Susan) Cullen of Yakima, Tom Cullen of Gresham, Ore., and special friend Kas Weigant. Her stepchildren, Laura (Jason) Preuitt of Sammamish, Sheri Rigdon of Ephrata, Jason Reed of Puyallup and Brenda Reed (J. Allard) of Bellingham. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany (Andy) Zepeda, Paxton Rigdon, Christian and Hannah Garrett, Brenton Preuitt, great grandson Asher Zepeda, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Ned and Lucille Cullen and her sister Darlene (Cullen) Gottschalk.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave SW, Quincy.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Quincy Volunteer Firefighter Association or an organiza-tion of your choice.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA is assisting the family with arrangements.