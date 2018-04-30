Knights girls drop doubleheader

— The Sunnyside Christian Knights dropped their final fastpitch doubleheader of the regular season on April 26 to Riverside Christian, but the loss did not affect their post-season chances.

The Knights will play Pateros at Kittitas High School at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2. The winner will advance to the district tournament.

Before Thursday’s outing, the Knights had been flying high, particularly on offense. The were bombing the opposition.

The bats went nearly silent at Riverside. The managed four hits in an 11-1 first-game loss and only seven in a 12-5 loss in the second game.

Brooklon Struikmans, Emily Banks, Sophie Halma and Cobi VanSlageren got one hit each, and Halma drove in the lone run.

Struikman went 2-3 in the second game, worked a walk and drove in 2 runs. Sailor Liefke singled and drove in 1 run.

The other four singles came from Alyssa Martin, Banks, VanWieringen and Halma. Liefke, Martin, VanWieringen and Halma all had walks, and Bank had 2 stolen bases and Liefke 1.