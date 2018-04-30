March and protest against deportations planned Yakima streets to have rolling closures during Tuesday event

— A 90-minute rally and march protesting deportations of illegal aliens is planned for Tuesday, May 1.

The "Keep Families Together March" begins at noon at Miller Park, 502 N. Fourth St., officials said. Protesters are expected to begin arriving at 11 a.m.

Protesters will march to the intersection of Third Street and Yakima Avenue, then turn left toward Naches Avenue. There, they will turn right and head to East Chestnut Avenue, where they will turn right again.

At North First Street, the protest will turn right and head to F Street, where they will turn right again and end at Miller Park.

The protest will stop at the Tower Building, 402 E. Yakima Ave,, the William O. Douglas Federal Building, 25 S. Third St.,, and Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St.

The march is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

Along the way, city police will will have rolling road closures, city officials said. Officers will be in front and behind the protestors.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area during the protest, city officials said.