Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 27

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist resident on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Birch Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Assault on Park Avenue.

Animal problem on Westridge Drive.

Animal problem on Crescent Drive.

Information on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Grandridge Road.

Assault on Grandridge Road.

Unwanted guest on Wolfe Lane.

Trespassing on West Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Ash Street.

Assist resident on Wyant Way.

Residential alarm on Bloom Avenue.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Disorderly on West Wine Country Road.

APRIL 28

Intoxication on West Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 at Milepost 70 West, Sunnyside.

Trespassing on West Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Birch Street.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road at North Euclid Road.

Drugs on West Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Birch Street.

Illegal burning on Butternut Road.

Weapon offense on North Fourth Street.

Livestock incident on Highland Road.

Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road.

Illegal burning on Elm Street at East Country Road.

Harassment on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on West Fourth Street.

Court order violation on West Wine Country Road.

Illegal burning on Hill Drive.

Traffic hazard on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

APRIL 29

Parking problem on West Bonnieview Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Suicidal person on Avenue J.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Resident dispute on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on Conestoga Way.

Animal problem on Highland Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Information on West Wine Country Road.

Information on Division Street.

Animal problem on West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Third Street.

Traffic hazard on Douglas Street.

Information on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road at Elm Street.

Information on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on East Second Street.

APRIL 30

Assist agency on West Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 27

Theft on West A Street.

Overdose on E Street.

Livestock incident on Bailey Avenue.

APRIL 28

Wanted person on Main Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Threats on Harris Avenue.

APRIL 29

Welfare check on East A Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street.

Assist agency on Durham Road, Zillah.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 27

Assist resident on Main Street.

APRIL 28

Assault on state Highway 241.

Suspicious circumstance on Third Street at North Street.

Shots fired on Fifth Avenue.

APRIL 29

Suspicious circumstance on B Street.

Unwanted guest on Washington Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 27

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Rouse Road.

Unwanted guest on Grant Avenue.

Welfare check on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Gregory Avenue.

Illegal dumping on North Avenue.

Resident dispute on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on South 13th Street.

Transport on Jerome Avenue.

Public service on Homer Street.

Utility problem on Midvale Road.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on Morgan Road.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Merrick Avenue.

Malicious mischief on North Fourth Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road at Scoon Road.

Disorderly on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Hemlock Avenue.

Unsecure premises on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Warrant service on Columbia Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Crescent Avenue at Merrick Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on South Seventh Street.

Assist resident on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

APRIL 28

Traffic hazard on Grandview Avenue.

Assist agency on Federal Way.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on Jersey Street.

Parking problem on South Ninth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Noise complaint on South 11th Street.

Domestic disturbance on Birch Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Harassment on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Outlook Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Federal Way.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue at South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Custodial interview on West Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Taylor Street.

Domestic disturbance on Irving Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Grending Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Cemetery Road.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on Outlook Road.

Noise complaint on East Decatur Avenue.

Disorderly on Irving Avenue.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

APRIL 29

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on North First Street.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Sage Court.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Nicolai Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North 13th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident dispute on Fairview Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Maple Avenue.

Fraud on South First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check East Kearney Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Woodward Street at Merrick Avenue.

Noise complaint on Gregory Avenue.

Assist agency on Main Street.

APRIL 30

Traffic stop on Waneta Road.

Traffic stop on North Avenue at Scoon Road.

Assist agency on North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Street.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Shots fired on Vine Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 27

Non-injury crash on Trader Street.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Assist resident on South Kateri Lane.

Residential alarm on South Tieton Avenue.

APRIL 28

Welfare check on West Wapato Road.

Malicious mischief on Donald Road.

Domestic disturbance on South Yakima Avenue.

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Noise complaint on East Second Street.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Noise complaint on West A Street.

APRIL 29

Vehicle prowl on South Wasco Avenue.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South Wapato Avenue at West First Street.

Trespassing on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Welfare check on Donald Road at North Track Road.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 27

Domestic disturbance on Beam Road, Granger.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on Durham Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on West Sunnyside Road at Gap Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Zickler Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road at Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Highway 97 at Lateral 1 Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Selah Loop Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Mabton Sunnyside Road, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on Beam Road, Granger.

Mental subject on Brown Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on Deering Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Unknown crash on state Highway 97 at Milepost 55, Toppenish.

Rape on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Abandoned vehicle on Gunnyon Road, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Durham Road, Zillah.

Injury crash on state Highway 97 at Jones Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Branch Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Zickler Road, Zillah.

Assist resident on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Livestock incident on Sheller Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Missing person on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Lane, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Lateral A Road, Toppenish.

APRIL 28

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Orchard Way, Wapato.

Welfare check on North Track at East Jones Road, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on state Highway 241, Mabton.

Shots fired on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Weapon offense on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Animal problem on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Runaway juvenile on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Shots fired Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Maires Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Jackson Street, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Wells Gap Road, Prosser.

APRIL 29

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Death investigation on Cutler Way, Zillah.

Illegal dumping on Sheller Road at Harrison Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Ingham Road at Gap Road, Outlook.

Assist resident on Alderdale Road at Glade Road, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Civil matter on Durham Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on B Street, Outlook.

APRIL 30

Suspicious circumstance on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Shots fired on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 27

Information on Vintage Valley Parkway.

APRIL 28

Unwanted guest on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Domestic disturbance on Meade Drive.

Fraud on Miles Drive.

Animal problem on Fountain Boulevard.

Welfare check on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Noise complaint on First Avenue.

APRIL 29

Domestic disturbance on Fifth Street.

Shots fired on Knight Hill Road.