Sunnyside golf girls lower their score, again

— The Sunnyside girls had a long week, competing in the Pasco Invite on April 24 and the 5th POD Columbia Basin Big 9 play April 26 at Three Lakes Golf Course in Wenatchee.

Despite only a day in-between matches, the girls pushed through the high heat to improve their scores once again.

Kaycee Hazard carded a team low score on Tuesday, scoring a 114 This was the team’s highlight in Pasco.

In Wenatchee the girls cut 10 more strokes off their team score going from 517 in the previous week’s POD to a 507.

The team was lead by Kiana Hellner Gomez who shot her personal best, 115, good enough for 17th place. Not far behind her was Diamond Valencia improving her best score by 19 strokes going from a 144 to a 125.

She said that consistency with her driver helped. following Diamond was Jackie Corona with a 133, then Hazard with a 135 and Lesly Mendoza had a 136.

“The girls had to climb up and down hills all day in temperatures reaching the upper 70’s, coach Ryan Cullen said. “It was a grueling day, but the girls persevered and produced their best team score. I have no doubt we will break 500 before the end of the season.”

Sunnyside’s next match, the 6th POD, will take place in Moses Lake on Monday, April 30. The girls will have two more matches to make their last big push to make districts.